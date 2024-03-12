Bears agree to 2-year, $12 million deal with tight end Gerald Everett, AP sources say

CHICAGO (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago Bears and former Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett have agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract that guarantees $6.1 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because free agents can’t officially sign with new teams until Wednesday. Everett has 284 receptions for 2,833 yards and 19 touchdowns over seven seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers. He caught 51 passes for 411 yards and three scores for the Chargers last season. Everett gives the Bears a productive No. 2 tight end behind Cole Kmet.

