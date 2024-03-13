Bears agree to 1-year deals with backup QB Brett Rypien, offensive lineman Matt Pryor

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have agreed to one-year contracts with backup quarterback Brett Rypien and offensive lineman Matt Pryor. Rypien has played in 10 games and started four over three seasons with Denver and one with the Los Angeles Rams. He also spent time on practice squads with the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks. He played for new Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron with Seattle. The 6-foot-7, 332-pound Pryor has played in 75 games and started 24 for Philadelphia, Indianapolis and San Francisco since the Eagles drafted him in the sixth round in 2018.

