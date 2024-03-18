Bears agree to 1-year deal with defensive end Byron Cowart

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears and defensive end Byron Cowart have agreed to a one-year contract. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Cowart has played in 36 games and started 14 for New England and Indianapolis. He has 41 tackles and one sack. The 27-year-old Cowart spent last season on Miami’s practice squad.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.