Bears activate left guard Whitehair from injured reserve

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have activated left guard Cody Whitehair. The 30-year-old had gone on injured reserve last month because of a right knee injury that he suffered in a loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 2. Whitehair has been a fixture on the Bears line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016. The Bears host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

