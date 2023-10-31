Bears acquire Montez Sweat from the Commanders for a 2024 2nd-round pick, AP source says

The Chicago Bears acquired pass rusher Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders for a 2024 second-round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because neither team had announced the deal.

In Sweat, Chicago gets a disruptive defender with a pattern of consistent production. He has 6 1/2 sacks this season and 35 1/2 to go along with 197 tackles since Washington drafted him in the first round in 2019.

Sweat, 27, is in the final year of his rookie contract and looks primed for a big payday in free agency, whether it’s with the Bears or elsewhere.

The move is the first selloff by the Commanders, who are 3-5 after losing five of six since starting the season with back-to-back victories. Chase Young, the 2020 No. 2 pick and Defensive Rookie of the Year, also is a candidate to be traded, along with backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett and running back Antonio Gibson as new ownership looks to jump-start a rebuild.

Sweat won’t be part of the future in Washington after the front office already committed big money to defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne and could do the same with Young, a local product who was once considered the new face of the franchise.

After a 38-31 loss Sunday to Philadelphia, Sweat said his agent was keeping him abreast of any trade talks.

“Anything can happen, but I can only control what I can,” Sweat said, acknowledging the possibility of being moved. “Yeah, that thought goes across your mind, but you hate to think like that.”

Coach Ron Rivera, in his fourth season in charge of Washington’s football operations, refused Monday to discuss anything related to the trade deadline, including hypothetically who would step into a starting role of Sweat or Young were no longer around. That figures to be veteran Casey Toohill, who has four sacks this season.

