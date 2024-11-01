Bearman replaces an ill Magnussen for Haas and excels at Brazilian GP

SAO PAULO (AP) — Kevin Magnussen is unwell and unable to race for the Haas team in free practice or in the preceding sprint race for Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix. The 19-year-old Oliver Bearman will replace the 32-year-old Dane. Haas did not elaborate on Magnussen’s illness in a short statement it has provided. Haas says, “The team wishes Kevin a quick recovery and will provide a further update in due course.”

