Beard Motorsports carries on at Daytona 500 in honor of late patriarch of team and family

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Beard Motorsports is back in the Daytona 500 a year after missing the race. Anthony Alfredo returned Beard Motorsports to NASCAR’s biggest spectacle. The one-car team races only a handful of times each season and does not own a charter, which would assure it a spot in the Daytona 500. So Gaughan had to drive in one of two qualifying races for the Daytona 500 to make the field. Yes, Alfredo did it for himself as he chases a full-time Cup ride, but also for the Beards and the late patriarch of the team and family, Mark Beard. Linda and her children, Amie and Mark Jr., run the team for the Daytona 500 and three other races scheduled for this season.

