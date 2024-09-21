Bearcats shutout Houston for first ever Big 12 home win, matches win total from 2023

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, while the Bearcats defense kept Houston off the scoreboard in a 34-0 Bearcats win. The 3-1 Bearcats have already equaled their 2023 win total. Sorsby threw touchdowns of 19 and 15 yards each to wide receiver Xzavier Henderson in the first half. The first touchdown came off an interception by safety Josh Minkins Jr., picking off Houston quarterback Donovan Smith on the Cougars first possession of the game. It’s the third straight game Cincinnati’s defense has gotten an interception on their opening possession.

