Bearcats grind out 27-16 victory over Miami (Ohio) in 128th Battle for the Victory Bell

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — In a game where they never trailed, the Cincinnati Bearcats grinded out a 27-16 victory over Miami (Ohio) to win the 128th Battle for the Victory Bell and take the bell back to Clifton. The Bearcats took advantage of a fumbled snap on a punt attempt by Miami early in the second quarter, scored on a three-yard touchdown on the next play to take a 10-3 lead, and they never would relinquish the lead the rest of the game.

