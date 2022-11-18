Beane moves into advisory role for A’s, Forst stays GM

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Longtime executive Billy Beane is stepping away from the day-to-day operations of the Oakland Athletics to become the senior advisor to the managing partner and will answer to owner John Fisher. David Forst will lead baseball operations, maintaining his title of general manager. The A’s are seeking to build a new ballpark in Oakland and Beane will help with that effort as well as strategic work in other broad areas. He also is free to continue pursuing non-baseball interests such as soccer and cricket ownership stakes abroad.

