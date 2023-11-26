Bean returns from injury to help Kansas beat Cincinnati 49-16, snapping two-game skid

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jason Bean returned from injury to throw two touchdown passes and run for two more, helping Kansas snap a two-game losing streak with a 49-16 victory at Cincinnati. Bean who missed last week’s loss to Kansas State, passed for 250 yards and rushed for 90. Devin Neal ran for 106 yards and two TDs for the Jayhawks who will play in a bowl game for the second straight year. Corey Kiner rushed for 106 yards for the Bearcats who finished with their worst record since 1999.

