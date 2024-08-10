Bea Ortiz stars as Spain beats Australia 11-9 for gold in women’s water polo at the Paris Olympics

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Bea Ortiz scored four goals and Spain won its first Olympic gold medal in women’s water polo, beating Australia 11-9 in the final at the Paris Games. Maica García Godoy added three goals as Spain finished with a perfect 7-0 record. Martina Terre made 15 saves. It was a sweet moment for Ortiz and Spain after they lost 14-5 to the United States in the Tokyo Olympics final. Spain also lost to the U.S. in the gold-medal match in London, but the country finally finished on top in Paris. The Netherlands won bronze when it beat the United States 11-10 on Sabrina van der Sloot’s last-second tiebreaking goal.

