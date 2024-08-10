Bea Ortiz stars as Spain beats Australia 11-9 for gold in women’s water polo at the Paris Olympics

By JAY COHEN The Associated Press
Netherland's Sabrina Van Der Sloot, right, celebrates with teammate Brigitte Sleeking after scoring against United States during the women's bronze medal water polo match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno]

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Bea Ortiz scored four goals and Spain won its first Olympic gold medal in women’s water polo, beating Australia 11-9 in the final at the Paris Games. Maica García Godoy added three goals as Spain finished with a perfect 7-0 record. Martina Terre made 15 saves. It was a sweet moment for Ortiz and Spain after they lost 14-5 to the United States in the Tokyo Olympics final. Spain also lost to the U.S. in the gold-medal match in London, but the country finally finished on top in Paris. The Netherlands won bronze when it beat the United States 11-10 on Sabrina van der Sloot’s last-second tiebreaking goal.

