Be it every so humble, home is not the place to be for the Giants

EAST RUTHERFOPD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are giving new meaning to the phrase: “There is no place like home.” Home is becoming the last place the Giants (2-4) want to be these days. They have played three games at MetLife Stadium and lost every them all, the latest coming on Sunday night in a 17-7 loss to the struggling Cincinnati Bengals. The offense has scored 28 points in losses to Minnesota, Dallas and the Bengals and tallied one touchdown. It came on a 1-yard run by rookie Tyrone Tracy following a pass interference call in the end zone.

