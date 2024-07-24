BC’s O’Brien, Duke’s Diaz make quick push to connect with players after taking new jobs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Boston College’s Bill O’Brien and Duke’s Manny Diaz join Syracuse’s Fran Brown as the coaches leading new programs in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season. O’Brien and Diaz faced the challenge of quickly connecting with new players after their arrival in a time of free player movement through the transfer portal. BC offensive lineman Drew Kendall pointed to the importance of new coaches building connections and “how you get along with your players” to have success. O’Brien previously was a head coach at Penn State and with the NFL’s Houston Texans. Diaz was a head coach at Miami.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.