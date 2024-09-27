BC quarterback Castellanos will miss game against Western Kentucky; Grayson James to start

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos will miss the Eagles’ game against Western Kentucky. The school confirmed on Friday that he will be replaced by Florida International transfer Grayson James. Castellanos played without apparent hinderance in BC’s 23-19 victory over Michigan State last Saturday. He hit Lewis Bond for the game-winning touchdown pass with 88 seconds left. Castellanos missed part of Tuesday’s practice. James threw for 1,969 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore at Florida International in 2022 but played in only three games as a junior last season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.