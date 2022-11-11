BC-HKO–Prep Girls Hockey Polls

The Associated Press poll for Minnesota girls’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper. First-place votes are in parentheses.

GIRL’S CLASS AA 1. Andover 2. Minnesonka 3. Edina 4. Gentry Academy 5. Maple Grove 6. Stillwater 7. Hill-Murray 8. Blake 9 Holy Family 10. Benilde-St. Margaret’s 11. Rogers 12. Northfield 13. Grand Rapids/Greenway 14. Moorhead 15. Apple Valley 16. Wayzata 17. Elk River/Zimmerman 18. Rosemount 19. Roseville Area 20. Roseau

Others Receiving votes: North Wright County, Eastview, Forest Lake, Lakeville North, Blaine, Farmington, Cretin-Derham Hall, Woodbury.

GIRL’S CLASS A 1. Warroad 2. Proctor/Hermantown 3. Orono 4. Academy of Holy Angels 5. Duluth Marshall 6. River Lakes 7. Dodge County 8. Delano/Rockford 9. Mound-Westonka 10. Simley 11. South St. Paul 12. Mankato East/Loyola 13. Crookston 14. Hibbing/Chisholm 15. Minneapolis 16. Luverne 17. Willmar 18. Fergus Falls 19. New Ulm 20. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato

Others Receiving votes: St. Paul United, St. Paul Blades, Thief River Falls, Moose Lake Area, Chisago Lakes Area, Marshall, Rock Ridge.

