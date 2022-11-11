BC-HKO–Prep Girls Hockey Polls

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

The Associated Press poll for Minnesota girls’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper. First-place votes are in parentheses.

GIRL’S CLASS AA
1. Andover
2. Minnesonka
3. Edina
4. Gentry Academy
5. Maple Grove
6. Stillwater
7. Hill-Murray
8. Blake
9 Holy Family
10. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
11. Rogers
12. Northfield
13. Grand Rapids/Greenway
14. Moorhead
15. Apple Valley
16. Wayzata
17. Elk River/Zimmerman
18. Rosemount
19. Roseville Area
20. Roseau

Others Receiving votes: North Wright County, Eastview, Forest Lake, Lakeville North, Blaine, Farmington, Cretin-Derham Hall, Woodbury.

GIRL’S CLASS A
1. Warroad
2. Proctor/Hermantown
3. Orono
4. Academy of Holy Angels
5. Duluth Marshall
6. River Lakes
7. Dodge County
8. Delano/Rockford
9. Mound-Westonka
10. Simley
11. South St. Paul
12. Mankato East/Loyola
13. Crookston
14. Hibbing/Chisholm
15. Minneapolis
16. Luverne
17. Willmar
18. Fergus Falls
19. New Ulm
20. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato

Others Receiving votes: St. Paul United, St. Paul Blades, Thief River Falls, Moose Lake Area, Chisago Lakes Area, Marshall, Rock Ridge.

