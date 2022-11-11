BC-HKO–Prep Girls Hockey Polls
The Associated Press poll for Minnesota girls’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper. First-place votes are in parentheses.
|GIRL’S CLASS AA
|1.
|Andover
|2.
|Minnesonka
|3.
|Edina
|4.
|Gentry Academy
|5.
|Maple Grove
|6.
|Stillwater
|7.
|Hill-Murray
|8.
|Blake
|9
|Holy Family
|10. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
|11. Rogers
|12. Northfield
|13. Grand Rapids/Greenway
|14. Moorhead
|15. Apple Valley
|16. Wayzata
|17. Elk River/Zimmerman
|18. Rosemount
|19. Roseville Area
|20. Roseau
Others Receiving votes: North Wright County, Eastview, Forest Lake, Lakeville North, Blaine, Farmington, Cretin-Derham Hall, Woodbury.
|GIRL’S CLASS A
|1.
|Warroad
|2.
|Proctor/Hermantown
|3.
|Orono
|4.
|Academy of Holy Angels
|5.
|Duluth Marshall
|6.
|River Lakes
|7.
|Dodge County
|8.
|Delano/Rockford
|9.
|Mound-Westonka
|10. Simley
|11. South St. Paul
|12. Mankato East/Loyola
|13. Crookston
|14. Hibbing/Chisholm
|15. Minneapolis
|16. Luverne
|17. Willmar
|18. Fergus Falls
|19. New Ulm
|20. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato
Others Receiving votes: St. Paul United, St. Paul Blades, Thief River Falls, Moose Lake Area, Chisago Lakes Area, Marshall, Rock Ridge.
