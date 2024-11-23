BC celebrates 40th anniversary of Doug Flutie’s Miracle in Miami pass with 41-21 win over NC

BOSTON (AP) — Quarterback Grayson James threw for a touchdown and ran for another Saturday, and Boston College celebrated the 40th anniversary of Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie’s Hail Mary pass with a 41-21 victory over North Carolina. Ryan Turner added a 78-yard interception return for BC, which became bowl eligible under first-year coach Bill O’Brien. It’s the second straight and eighth in the last nine years the Eagles have a bowl opportunity. Flutie and many of his 1984 teammates were honored on the field before the second quarter. He hit Gerard Phalen with a 48-yard TD as time expired in BC’s Miracle in Miami on Nov. 23, 1984.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.