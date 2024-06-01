BC-CAR–NHRA Pairings

EPPING, N.H. — Sunday’s first-round pairings for eliminations for the 11th annual NHRA New England Nationals.

Top Fuel

1. Doug Kalitta, 3.700 seconds, 332.84 mph vs. 16. Scott Farley, 13.824, 69.65; 2. Steve Torrence, 3.702, 335.23 vs. 15. Smax Smith, 5.286, 127.45; 3. Brittany Force, 3.715, 335.57 vs. 14. Tony Schumacher, 4.077, 232.35; 4. Shawn Langdon, 3.722, 330.23 vs. 13. Shawn Reed, 3.820, 324.20; 5. Billy Torrence, 3.744, 332.43 vs. 12. Jasmine Salinas, 3.812, 324.20; 6. Justin Ashley, 3.754, 328.22 vs. 11. Josh Hart, 3.795, 327.98; 7. Clay Millican, 3.759, 332.43 vs. 10. Dan Mercier, 3.777, 328.38; 8. Tony Stewart, 3.762, 323.12 vs. 9. Antron Brown, 3.766, 330.80.

Funny Car

1. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.837, 336.23 vs. 16. Mike Smith, Ford Mustang, 4.785, 230.53; 2. John Force, Camaro, 3.865, 333.16 vs. 15. Buddy Hull, Dodge Charger, 4.466, 203.55; 3. J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.865, 327.74 vs. 14. Dave Richards, Toyota Camry, 4.296, 231.60; 4. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.899, 329.91 vs. 13. Cory Lee, Mustang, 4.267, 246.21; 5. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.910, 322.96 vs. 12. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 4.036, 319.37; 6. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.923, 333.41 vs. 11. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.965, 323.27; 7. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.945, 320.51 vs. 10. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 3.958, 315.64; 8. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.953, 323.35 vs. 9. Alexis DeJoria, GR Supra, 3.956, 325.53.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.488, 211.89 vs. 16. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.607, 210.11; 2. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.510, 211.46 vs. 15. Brandon Miller, Dodge Dart, 6.606, 208.39; 3. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.529, 210.87 vs. 14. Brandon Foster, Camaro, 6.582, 209.82; 4. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.530, 211.59 vs. 13. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.558, 209.30; 5. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.530, 210.64 vs. 12. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.549, 210.77; 6. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.534, 210.67 vs. 11. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.546, 210.93; 7. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.537, 211.79 vs. 10. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.543, 210.24; 8. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.540, 210.93 vs. 9. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.541, 209.95.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Val Smeland, 7.758, 130.32.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.