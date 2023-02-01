BC beats No. 20 Clemson 62-54; Tigers’ lead sliced atop ACC

By KEN POWTAK The Associated Press
Boston College forward Quinten Post, left, strips the ball from Clemson forward Ben Middlebrooks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa]

BOSTON (AP) — Makai Ashton-Langford had two key driving baskets in the closing two minutes and finished with 15 points to help Boston College beat No. 20 Clemson 62-54 on Tuesday night.  Jaeden Zackery added 13 points for the Eagles (11-12, 5-7 Atlantic Coast Conference). BC held Clemson to one field goal — and that came with 18 seconds left — in the final 13:16. Hunter Tyson led Clemson (18-5, 10-2) with 22 points and Chase Hunter had 12. The Tigers fell into a first-place tie in the loss column atop the ACC with No. 6 Virginia (9-2 ACC).

