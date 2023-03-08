BC beats Louisville without Post in ACC Tournament 1st round

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Makai Ashton-Langford scored 16 points and Jaeden Zachery added 15 points and eight assists to lead Boston College over Louisville 80-62 on Tuesday in the first round of the ACC Tournament despite playing without leading scorer and rebounder Quinten Post, who was out with an injured ankle. Tenth-seeded Boston College will play seventh-seeded North Carolina in the second round on Wednesday. Prince Aligbe added 14 points and Devin McGlockton 11 for the Eagles. El Ellis scored 16 points, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield 13 and JJ Traynor 12 for the 15th-seed Cardinals.

