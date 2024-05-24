Bazzell’s RBI double, Washburn’s 3 RBIs help Texas Tech beat Cincinnati 10-5 at Big 12 tourney

Kevin Bazzell hit an RBI double to spark a three-run first inning, Owen Washburn had three RBIs and No. 10 seed Texas Tech beat No. 5 seed Cincinnati 10-5 in an elimination game at the Big 12 Tournament. Gage Harrelson and Damian Bravo hit back-to-back singles to lead off the game and Bazzell followed with an RBI double. Bravo scored on a single by Cade McGee and Bazzell on an sacrifice fly by Washburn to give Texas Tech (33-25) a 3-0 lead. McGee and Washburn drew consecutive two-out bases-loaded walks before Dylan Maxcey hit a two-RBI single to cap a five-run second inning and make it 8-0. Alec Jones went 3 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Cincinnati (32-25).

