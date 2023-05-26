Bazzell delivers walk-off single, capping Texas Tech’s rally past Oklahoma

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kevin Bazzell delivered a two-out walk-off single in the ninth inning, lifting Texas Tech to a 10-9 victory over Oklahoma in the Big 12 Tournament. The Red Raiders scored three runs in the ninth to defeat the Sooners on a night when the TTU pitching staff issued nine walks, threw three wild pitches and hit one batter. Bazzell’s winning hit was set up by consecutive RBI-singles from Tracer Lopez and Nolen Hester. After Hester’s hit, Gage Harrelson kept the inning alive with a single and Bazzell followed with his only hit in five at-bats. Josh Sanders pitched three perfect innings for the win.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.