Bazzana, Macias lead No. 15 national seed Oregon State over UC Irvine 5-3 at Corvallis Regional

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Travis Bazzana hit a two-run home run, Dallas Macias singled in a pair and No. 15 national seed Oregon State defeated UC Irvine 5-3 at the Corvallis Regional. UC Irvine (44-13) will play Tulane (36-25) in an elimination game on Sunday. Oregon State (44-14) will play the winner in the nightcap. If the Beavers lose, a rematch will be played on Monday to decide the championship with a berth in the super regionals on the line.

