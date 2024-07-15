Bazzana grew up in Australia wanting to be MLB player. Now he’s a historic No. 1 overall draft pick

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Travis Bazzana played cricket, rugby and soccer growing up in Australia. What he always wanted is to be a Major League Baseball player. The second baseman has taken a significant and historic step toward that reaching that lifelong goal. Bazzana came to the United States to play baseball at Oregon State, and was taken first overall by the Cleveland Guardians in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft Sunday night. He’s the first Australian and first second baseman taken No. 1.

