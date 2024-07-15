Bazzana grew up in Australia wanting to be MLB player. Now he’s a historic No. 1 overall draft pick

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
FILE - Oregon State infielder Travis Bazzana plays during an NCAA regional baseball game against Tulane on May 31, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. Bazzana was taken by the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, July 14, 2024, with the top pick in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Amanda Loman]

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Travis Bazzana played cricket, rugby and soccer growing up in Australia. What he  always wanted is to be a Major League Baseball player. The second baseman has taken a significant and historic step toward that reaching that lifelong goal. Bazzana came to the United States to play baseball at Oregon State, and was taken first overall by the Cleveland Guardians in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft Sunday night. He’s the first Australian and first second baseman taken No. 1.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.