Bazelak throws for 2 TDs, Oladokun has 53-yard pick-6, BGSU beats W. Michigan 34-10

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Connor Bazelak threw two touchdown passes, Jordan Oladokun returned and interception 53-yards for a touchdown and Bowling Green beat Western Michigan 34-10 in the regular season finale for both teams. Bowling Green, which awaits its second consecutive bowl bid, has its most wins since the 2015 team won 10 games. Alan Anaya made a 35-yard field goal to open the scoring about 3 minutes into the game, Darius Lorfils intercepted a pass to give the Falcons possession and, the next play, Bazelak hit Jaylon Tillman for a 35-yard touchdown with 10:55 left in the first quarter. Jalen Buckley had 85 yards rushing, including a 16-yard touchdown that capped the scoring with 4:44 to play, on 18 carries for Western Michigan.

