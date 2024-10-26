Bazelak, Stewart account for 3 TDs, lead Bowling Green over Toledo 41-26

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Connor Bazelak threw two touchdown passes, Terion Stewart ran for 99 yards and a score, and Bowling Green shut out Toledo in the fourth quarter for a 41-26 victory. Tucker Gleason’s 64-yard touchdown pass to Jerjuan Newton pulled Toledo to 29-26 lead with 8:42 remaining in the third quarter. Zach Long kicked field goals from 47 and 35 yards to stretch Bowling Green’s lead to 35-26 early in the fourth. Toledo crossed midfield on the next possession before Jordan Oladokun intercepted a Gleason pass. Toledo (5-3, 2-2) then couldn’t pick up a first down on their last two possessions.

