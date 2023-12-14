Baylor’s Blackwell, Fontleroy tally double-doubles for No. 10 Bears in final win at Ferrell Center

WACO, Texas (AP) — Aijha Blackwell and Bella Fontleroy both had 14 points and 11 rebounds, leading six Baylor players in double-figure scoring as the 10th-ranked Bears beat Delaware State 99-37. It was the final game at the Ferrell Center for the 8-0 Bears. They are moving into the new Foster Pavilion when they play their next home game against TCU in their Big 12 home opener on Jan. 3. The Bears played games for 35 years in the Ferrell Center, where they finished with a 437-100 record. They won three national championships and 13 Big 12 regular-season titles in that span.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.