Baylor wins 6th straight as Sawyer Robertson throws 4 TDs in 45-17 win to end Kansas season

WACO, Texas (AP) — Sawyer Robertson threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns as Baylor won its sixth straight game. The 8-4 Bears beat Kansas 45-17, scoring touchdowns on three consecutive possessions in the first half for a 21-7 lead, then found the end zone on all three of their drives in the third quarter. Bryson Washington ran for 192 yards and two TDs on 27 carries. Kansas entered on a three-game winning streak, all against ranked teams. They finished 5-7 after being in position to get bowl eligible with a win.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.