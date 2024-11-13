Baylor, West Virginia can become bowl eligible as both try to build on modest winning streaks

Baylor and West Virginia will meet with bowl eligibility on the line. Baylor is coming off a bye week and is riding a three-game winning streak that turned around a 2-4 start to the season. West Virginia has won two straight, with both of those on the road. The Mountaineers will try to avoid their fourth loss at home this season. Baylor is averaging nearly 45 points per game during its current winning streak. The Bears are trying to become bowl eligible for the third time in coach Dave Aranda’s five seasons. West Virginia is going after a fourth bowl berth in six years under coach Neal Brown.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.