Baylor stages remarkable comeback, ruins UCF Big 12 Conference home debut, 36-35

By Philip Rossman-Reich The Associated Press
Central Florida head coach Gus Malzahn walks off the filed after losing to Baylor in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Baylor erased a 35-7  third-quarter deficit, scoring 29 unanswered points and taking the lead on a 25-yard field goal Isaiah Hankins with 1:21 left to play to beat Big 12 newcomer UCF 36-35 in the the Knights’ first conference home game. The 28-point comeback marked the largest comeback in Baylor history.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.