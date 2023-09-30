Baylor stages remarkable comeback, ruins UCF Big 12 Conference debut, 36-35

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Baylor erased a 35-7 third-quarter deficit, scoring 29 unanswered points and taking the lead on a 25-yard field goal Isaiah Hankins with 1:21 left to play to beat Big 12 newcomer UCF 36-35 in the the Knights’ first conference home game. The 28-point comeback marked the largest comeback in Baylor history.

