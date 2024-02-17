Baylor Scheierman’s 27 points powers No. 17 Creighton to 79-57 rout of Butler

By The Associated Press
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) goes to the basket against Butler's Augusto Cassia (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Baylor Scheierman finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds, his sixth consecutive double-double, and Ryan Kalkbrenner added 21 points as No. 17 Creighton rolled past Butler 79-57 on Saturday. Trey Alexander contributed 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Steven Ashworth had 12 points and eight assists for the Bluejays (19-7, 10-5 Big East). Butler (16-10, 7-8) got 18 points from Jalen Thomas. Posh Alexander scored 13 for the Bulldogs, who shot 40% from the field to Creighton’s 52%.

