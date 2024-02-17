Baylor Scheierman’s 27 points powers No. 17 Creighton to 79-57 rout of Butler

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Baylor Scheierman finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds, his sixth consecutive double-double, and Ryan Kalkbrenner added 21 points as No. 17 Creighton rolled past Butler 79-57 on Saturday. Trey Alexander contributed 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Steven Ashworth had 12 points and eight assists for the Bluejays (19-7, 10-5 Big East). Butler (16-10, 7-8) got 18 points from Jalen Thomas. Posh Alexander scored 13 for the Bulldogs, who shot 40% from the field to Creighton’s 52%.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.