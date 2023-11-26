Baylor RB Richard Reese returns 2 kickoffs for TDs against West Virginia

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor sophomore running back Richard Reese returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in a span of just more than 3 1/2 minutes in the first half of the Bears’ game against West Virginia on Saturday night. Reese’s returns for 96 and 93 yards were the first by the Bears for touchdowns since Treston Ebner’s 98-yard score against Iowa State on Sept 25, 2021. West Virginia had just kicked a field goal for a 10-0 lead Saturday night when Reese took the kickoff at the 4 and scored. The Mountaineers then drove for a touchdown, but Reese again took the kickoff back all the way to the end zone.

