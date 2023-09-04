Baylor QB Blake Shapen out 2-3 weeks with MCL injury. A transfer QB will start vs. No. 14 Utah

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor will be without starting quarterback Blake Shapen for at least two to three weeks because of an MCL injury suffered in the season-opening upset loss to Texas State. He will miss Saturday’s home game against 14th-ranked Utah. Shapen completed 21 of 31 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns in the 42-31 home loss to Texas State. Mississippi State transfer quarterback Sawyer Robertson finished the game and is expected to start against the Utes. Baylor coach Dave Aranda says starting safety Devin Lemear is also out two to three weeks with a dislocated elbow.

