Baylor pulls away from Air Force in the 2nd half of a 31-3 victory

WACO, Texas (AP) — Bryson Washington rushed for his first collegiate touchdown, Richard Reese ran for another and Baylor used a second-half surge to beat Air Force 31-3. Quarterback Sawyer Robertson started for the injured Dequan Finn and had 248 yards passing and a rushing TD. The Bears ended a nine-game home losing streak against FBS opponents. Air Force had won five straight games against power conference foes. The Falcons again had trouble getting their vaunted rushing attack going. They finished with 193 yards on the ground.

