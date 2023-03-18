Baylor overcomes 18-point deficit to advance over Alabama

STORRS, CONN. (AP) — Ja’Mee Asberry scored 26 points, including some key foul shots in the final minute, and No. 7 seed Baylor overcame an early 18-point deficit to beat Alabama 78-74 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Sarah Andrews and Caitlin Bickle each added 14 for the Bears (20-12), who tied for the third biggest comeback in tournament history, and closed the game on a 7-0 run, all from the foul line.The Bears will face No. 2 seed UConn in the second round on Monday night. Brittany Davis tied a career high with 33 points for Alabama (20-11), which closes its season on a five-game losing streak. The Crimson Tide led 22-4 after a quarter and by 11 at halftime.

