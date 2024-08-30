Baylor opens 5th season under Dave Aranda with the coach on hot seat, calling defensive plays

Baylor coach Dave Aranda is going into his fifth season with a 23-25 record and is taking over play-calling duties on defense. The Bears also have a new offensive coordinator in Jake Spavital. They open the season Saturday night at home against Tarleton State, an FCS team in its first season as a full-fledged NCAA Division I program after transitioning from Division II since 2020. Baylor ended last season with a five-game losing streak and was 1-7 at home. The Texans extended their winning streak to five games after beating McNeese 26-23 in their early season opener last week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.