Baylor looks to snap skid in opener; Texas State makes debut for coach GJ Kinne

Baylor is getting a fresh start in the opener of a new season. The Bears open Saturday at home against Texas State, which is playing its first game for new coach GJ Kinne. They lost their final four games last season, including a bitterly cold Armed Forces Bowl. Baylor finished 6-7 a year after going 12-2 with wins in the Big 12 championship game and the Sugar Bowl. This is coach Dave Aranda’s fourth season. Texas State has had eight consecutive losing seasons.

