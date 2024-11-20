Baylor looks to extend winning streak to five games in visit to Houston

Baylor is looking for its fifth straight win, which would be the Bears’ longest winning streak since the end of the 2021 season. Baylor, which earned bowl eligibility with the win against West Virginia last week, is looking for its seventh win, which would be the most since winning 12 in the 2021 season. Houston, who had their two-game winning streak snapped last week at Arizona, is trying to avoid missing out on a bowl game for the second straight season.

