Baylor hosts Texas Tech and the return of Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire to Waco

Joey McGuire is returning to Baylor for a game for the first time since he left the Bears staff during the 2021 season to become Texas Tech’s head coach. The Bears have won four of the last five meetings in the series. That includes the last two, though McGuire didn’t make the trip to Waco for the 2021 regular-season finale the Red Raiders lost in Waco. McGuire had been on Baylor’s staff for five seasons when he was hired by Texas Tech. Both teams are 2-3 this season. Baylor is coming off a record comeback win over UCF.

