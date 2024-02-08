Baylor hiring former TCU coach Gary Patterson as senior consultant to head coach, AP source says

By RALPH D. RUSSO The Associated Press
FILE - TCU head coach Gary Patterson talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. Baylor is hiring former TCU coach Gary Patterson as a special consultant to head coach Dave Aranda, a person with direct knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

Baylor is hiring former TCU coach Gary Patterson as a senior consultant to head coach Dave Aranda, a person with direct knowledge of the move told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was being finalized. The 63-year-old Patterson was coach at TCU for 22 years before being pushed out during the 2021 season. He went 181-79 while leading the Horned Frogs — the winningest coach in program history. Baylor is coming off a 3-9 season that has raised the pressure on Aranda, who is entering his fifth year as the Bears coach.

