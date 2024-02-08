Baylor hiring former TCU coach and rival Gary Patterson as special assistant to coach Dave Aranda

Baylor is hiring former TCU coach Gary Patterson as a special consultant to head coach Dave Aranda, a person with direct knowledge of the move told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was being finalized. The 63-year-old Patterson was coach at TCU for 22 years before being pushed out during the 2021 season. He went 181-79 leading the Horned Frogs — the winningest coach in program history. Baylor is coming off a 3-9 season that has raised the pressure on Aranda, who is entering his fifth year as the Bears coach.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.