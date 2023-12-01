Baylor hires Jake Spavital as offensive coordinator as he returns to Texas after a year at Cal

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jake Spavital is leaving California to become the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Baylor. He will join the staff of Bears’ fourth-year head coach and defensive specialist Dave Aranda, who was retained after a 3-9 season. Aranda 23-25 in his four seasons. Spavital’s hiring Thursday came four days after OC Jeff Grimes was fired by the Bears after three seasons. Before this season at Cal, Spavital was head coach for four seasons at FBS team Texas State. Aranda is expected to take over play-calling duties on defense.

