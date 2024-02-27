Baylor freshman Ja’Kobe Walter big after halftime as No. 15 Bears beat TCU 62-54

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ja’Kobe Walter scored 13 of his 16 points after halftime, when the standout freshman started and capped a game-turning spurt by 15th-ranked Baylor as the Bears beat TCU 62-54. Yves Missi also finished with 16 points and Jalen Bridges scored 15 for the 20-8 Bears, who snapped a two-game skid. RayJ Dennis had nine points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Jameer Nelson Jr had 11 points and Emanuel Miller 10 for the 19-9 Horned Frogs, who shot only 33 percent from the field. That included 10 consecutive misses to end the first half.

