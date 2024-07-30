Baylor extends women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen’s contract through the 2029-30 season

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor has extended the contract of women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen through the 2029-30 season after a 74-28 record and NCAA Tournament appearances in each of her first three seasons. The Big 12 school announced the extension on Tuesday. The Bears were 28-7 and made it to the NCAA Sweet 16 last season, when they were 13th in the final AP Top 25 poll. Collen was coach of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream before being hired by Baylor in May 2021. That was after Kim Mulkey, who won three national titles in her 21 seasons with the Bears, returned to her home state as LSU’s coach.

