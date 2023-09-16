Baylor ends 6-game losing streak with 30-7 win over FCS-member Long Island University

WACO, Texas (AP) — Richard Reese ran for two touchdowns, freshman Dawson Pendergrass added 111 yards and a score on 21 carries and Baylor ended a six-game losing streak with a 30-7 win over FCS team LIU. Baylor also ended a four-game losing streak at home. The game had a two-hour delay because of lightning in the area that first started when the teams were leaving the field at halftime. The Bears had had four scoring drives that last at least 10 plays, the last when Sawyer Robertson threw a 3-yard TD to tight end Drake Dabney with 5:41 left in the game.

