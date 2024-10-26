Baylor beats Oklahoma State 38-28 to end 8-game home Big 12 losing streak

WACO, Texas (AP) — Sawyer Robertson had three touchdown passes and ran for another score, helping Baylor end an eight-game home losing streak in Big 12 games with a 38-28 victory over Oklahoma State. Robertson and three other players combined for 345 yards rushing. The Bears were a week removed from ending an eight-game overall conference losing streak with a blowout of Texas Tech in Lubbock. Oklahoma State is on a five-game losing streak for the first time since 2014.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.