Bayern’s Tuchel says he still backs Mané after suspension

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says he still supports Sadio Mané after the forward apologized for a confrontation with teammate Leroy Sané. Bayern suspended Mané from its squad for Saturday’s game against Hoffenheim for “misconduct.” It followed reports in German media that he struck Sané in the face while they were in the locker room after Tuesday’s Champions League loss to Manchester City. Tuchel says Mané has apologized “to everyone involved.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.