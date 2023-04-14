Bayern’s Tuchel says he still backs Mané after suspension

By The Associated Press
Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane, center left, and Leroy Sane, center right, attend a training session of the German Bundesliga soccer team FC Bayern Munich in Munich, Germany, Thursday, April 13, 2023. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sven Hoppe]

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says he still supports Sadio Mané after the forward apologized for a confrontation with teammate Leroy Sané. Bayern suspended Mané from its squad for Saturday’s game against Hoffenheim for “misconduct.” It followed reports in German media that he struck Sané in the face while they were in the locker room after Tuesday’s Champions League loss to Manchester City. Tuchel says Mané has apologized “to everyone involved.”

