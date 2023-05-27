Bayern’s last-gasp Bundesliga title win follows a season of controversy and turmoil

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich won the German league title for the 11th year in a row. The winner was the same but it was a season unlike any other. There were controversial decisions both at Bayern when coach Julian Nagelsmann was fired and on the field of play as Borussia Dortmund fumed at being denied a crucial penalty. The title fight went down to the final seconds as Bayern scored an 89th-minute goal to beat Cologne and Dortmund fell just short of victory in its 2-2 draw with Mainz. The champion was decided on goal difference.

