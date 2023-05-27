Bayern’s last-gasp Bundesliga title win follows a season of controversy and turmoil

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH The Associated Press
Bayern Munich players celebrate winning the German championship after the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1.FC Cologne and FC Bayern Munich in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, May 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich won the German league title for the 11th year in a row. The winner was the same but it was a season unlike any other. There were controversial decisions both at Bayern when coach Julian Nagelsmann was fired and on the field of play as Borussia Dortmund fumed at being denied a crucial penalty. The title fight went down to the final seconds as Bayern scored an 89th-minute goal to beat Cologne and Dortmund fell just short of victory in its 2-2 draw with Mainz. The champion was decided on goal difference.

